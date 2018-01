BRIEF-‍National Stores Inc says customers notified of data security incident

Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* ‍NATIONAL STORES, INC - HAS BEEN VICTIM OF A MALWARE ATTACK, ENABLING UNAUTHORIZED PARTIES TO ACCESS PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION​

* NATIONAL STORES, INC - ‍COMPANY CONTACTED FBI ABOUT “CRIMINAL ACTIVITY”​

* NATIONAL STORES, INC-SAYS AFFECTED PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION MAY HAVE INCLUDED NAMES, PAYMENT CARD NUMBERS, EXPIRATION DATES, AND SECURITY CODES

* NATIONAL STORES INC- ‍BASED ON INVESTIGATION APPEARS PAYMENT CARDS USED AT SOME STORES LOCATIONS BETWEEN JULY 16 AND DEC 11, 2017 MAY BE INVOLVED​