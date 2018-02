Feb 27 (Reuters) - National United Resources Holdings Ltd :

* ‍TIAN SONGLIN RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍TIAN SONGLIN ALSO RESIGNED FROM ALL OF HIS POSITIONS AT ALL SUBSIDIARIES AND BRANCHES OF COMPANY​