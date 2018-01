Jan 29(Reuters) - Nationz Technologies Inc

* Says co’s wholly owned investment management unit scraps plan to set up fund with partner

* Says unit plans to cut investment amount in a Chengdu-based semiconductor industry development firm to 10 million yuan from 350 million yuan

* Previous news was disclosed on June 16, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Dj1MzH

