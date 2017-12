BRIEF-Natixis And Oddo Bhf Are Considering A Long-Term Partnership

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Natixis:

* NATIXIS AND ODDO BHF ARE CONSIDERING A LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP

* PARTNERSHIP AIMED AT CREATING A MAJOR PLAYER ON EQUITY BROKERAGE AND EQUITY CAPITAL MARKETS (ECM) IN CONTINENTAL EUROPE

* PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES TRANSFER OF NATIXIS EQUITY BROKING AND EQUITY RESEARCH ACTIVITIES IN FRANCE TO ODDO BHF‍​

* PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES ACQUISITION BY NATIXIS OF A 5% EQUITY INTEREST IN ODDO BHF

* PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES REUNION OF BOTH PLAYERS' EQUITY CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITIES IN FRANCE WITHIN NATIXIS