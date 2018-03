Feb 28 (Reuters) - NATRA SA:

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA 26.2 MILLION EUROS, UP 19 PERCENT YOY

* FY ADJUSTED LOSS 6.4 MILLION EUROS, DOWN 49 PERCENT YOY

* EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018