Nov 20 (Reuters) - NATTOPHARMA ASA:

* ‍DECIDED TO SPIN-OFF PHARMA BUSINESS INTO NEW COMPANY PHARMACO.​

* ‍NATTOPHARMA ASA WILL CONTINUE AS AN OPERATING ENTITY​

* ‍PHARMACO WILL BE ESTABLISHED AS A 100% OWNED LEGAL ENTITY OF NATTOPHARMA ASA​