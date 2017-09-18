FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Natural Alternatives International reports Q4 earnings per share $0.23
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 9:05 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Natural Alternatives International reports Q4 earnings per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Natural Alternatives International Inc

* Natural Alternatives International Inc announces fiscal 2017 and q4 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 sales fell 9.8 percent to $32.2 million

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - ‍international sales improved during Q4 of fiscal 2017 and expect this sales trend to continue during fiscal 2018​

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - ‍beginning Q3 of fiscal 2017 our contract manufacturing sales were unfavorably impacted due to reductions in orders related to Asian and European markets​

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - ‍beginning Q3 2017 contract manufacturing sales unfavorably impacted due to cut in orders related to Asian and European markets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.