BRIEF-Natural grocers by vitamin cottage posts Q4 EPS of $0.06
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 9:24 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Natural grocers by vitamin cottage posts Q4 EPS of $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc

* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results and provides fiscal 2018 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 sales $198.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $193.8 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 2.1 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Provides fiscal 2018 outlook​

* Sees fiscal 2018 ‍diluted earnings per share $0.21 to $0.31​

* Sees fiscal 2018 ‍capital expenditures $25 million to $30​ million

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
