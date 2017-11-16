BRIEF-Natural grocers by vitamin cottage posts Q4 EPS of $0.06

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc
* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results and provides fiscal 2018 outlook
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 sales $198.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $193.8 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 2.1 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Provides fiscal 2018 outlook
* Sees fiscal 2018 diluted earnings per share $0.21 to $0.31
* Sees fiscal 2018 capital expenditures $25 million to $30 million
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S