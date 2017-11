Nov 1 (Reuters) - Natural Health Trends Corp

* Natural Health Trends reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 revenue fell 43 percent to $40.1 million

* Natural Health Trends Corp - ‍ number of active members decreased 7% to 99,690 at September 30, 2017, compared to 107,290 at June 30, 2017​