BRIEF-Natural Health Trends sees Q2 earnings per share $0.85 to $0.90

July 14 (Reuters) - Natural Health Trends Corp

* Natural health trends announces second quarter 2017 preliminary financial results

* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.85 to $0.90

* Sees q2 revenue $51.5 million

* Natural health trends corp - estimates that its deferred revenue at june 30, 2017 was $4.0 million, compared to $4.3 million at march 31, 2017

* Natural health trends- preliminary revenue estimate for q2 remained under pressure due to progress through slowdown in asian markets since q3 2016