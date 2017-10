Sept 13 (Reuters) - NATUREX SA:

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 18.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR‍​ 207.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 208.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 10.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR H2 2017: "WE WILL REMAIN FULLY CONCENTRATED ON EXECUTING OUR ROADMAP FOR A GRADUAL RETURN TO ORGANIC GROWTH" - CEO