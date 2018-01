BRIEF-Natus Medical Announces 2018 Annual And First Quarter Financial Guidance

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Natus Medical:

* REVENUE IN Q4 WAS LOWER THAN EXPECTED DUE TO WEAKNESS IN OUR U.S. NEURODIAGNOSTIC BUSINESS

* ‍FULL YEAR AND Q1 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE EXPENSES FOR U.S. MEDICAL DEVICE TAX​

* DUE IN PART TO DISRUPTION FROM INTEGRATION OF COMPUTER SYSTEMS, Q4 REVENUE ALSO LOWER THAN EXPECTED AT OTOMETRICS

* ‍IF NOT REPEALED OR SUSPENDED, MEDICAL DEVICE TAX WILL HAVE AN ANNUAL AFTER TAX COST OF APPROXIMATELY $3.0 MILLION​

* INCREASING INVESTMENTS IN KEY PRODUCT AREAS IN 2018

* ANNOUNCES 2018 ANNUAL AND FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60 TO $1.65

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $125 MILLION TO $127 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $500.5 MILLION TO $501.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $535 MILLION TO $540 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23 TO $0.24

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $131 MILLION TO $132 MILLION

* EXPECT OTOSCAN REVENUES TO RAMP IN SECOND HALF OF 2018