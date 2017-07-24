FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nautilus delivers US$2 million financing notice for August 2017
July 24, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Nautilus delivers US$2 million financing notice for August 2017

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Nautilus Minerals Inc

* Nautilus Minerals - pursuant to subscription agreement with Mawarid Offshore Mining, Metalloinvest Holding delivered financing notice dated July 21

* Nautilus - financing notice delivered to investors in respect of private placement of 11.8 million common shares of co at issue price of C$0.214/share

* Nautilus Minerals Inc - closing of private placement under financing notice is required to occur during August, 2017

* Nautilus Minerals Inc - private placement will be allocated equally between Metalloinvest Holding & Mawarid Offshore Mining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

