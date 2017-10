Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nautilus Minerals Inc:

* NAUTILUS MINERALS INC SAYS NAUTILUS SIGNS FUNDING MANDATE WITH MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS ‍​

* NAUTILUS MINERALS - ENTERED FUNDING MANDATE AGREEMENT WITH DEEP SEA MINING FINANCE; DSMF WILL ASSIST IN ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF CO‘S SOLWARA 1 PROJECT​

* NAUTILUS-MAY TERMINATE DSMF‘S EXCLUSIVITY RIGHTS UNDER AGREEMENT IF IT FAILS TO ARRANGE BINDING COMMITMENTS FOR FINANCINGS OF ATLEAST US$50 MILLION BY DEC 4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: