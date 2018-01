Jan 2 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc:

* LEIDOS - AWARDED CONTRACT BY NAVAL SURFACE WARFARE CENTER CARDEROCK DIVISION TO SUPPORT SOUTHEAST ALASKA MEASUREMENT FACILITY SIGNATURE SILENCING PROGRAM

* LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC SAYS THE CONTRACT HAS A FIVE YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $42 MILLION