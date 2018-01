Jan 11 (Reuters) - Nav Canada:

* NAV CANADA ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $347 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍NET LOSS (BEFORE NET MOVEMENT IN REGULATORY DEFERRAL ACCOUNTS INCLUDING RATE STABILIZATION) OF $11 MILLION VERSUS $12 MILLION​