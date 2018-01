Jan 23 (Reuters) - Navient Corp:

* NAVIENT POSTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.32

* QTRLY CORE LOSS PER SHARE $0.50

* NAVIENT - PRIMARY DRIVERS BEHIND DECREASE IN DILUTED CORE EPS WERE $224 MILLION DTA REMEASUREMENT LOSS DUE TO ENACTMENT OF THE “TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”

* QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS $0.43

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $366 MILLION VERSUS $378 MILLION