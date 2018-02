BRIEF-Navigant Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.91

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Navigant Consulting Inc:

* NAVIGANT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.26 TO $1.44 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BILLION TO $1.065 BILLION

* 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $25 MILLION

* FREE CASH FLOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $75 MILLION AND $90 MILLION FOR 2018

* QTRLY REVENUE $255.4 MILLION VERSUS $266.1 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME REFLECTS $29.7 MILLION, OR $0.63 PER SHARE, AFTER-TAX BENEFIT FROM 2017 TCJA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)