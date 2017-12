Dec 21 (Reuters) - Navin Fluorine International Ltd :

* APPROVES CAPEX OF 1.15 BILLION RUPEES TOWARDS CREATING CGMP CAPACITY AND ASSOCIATED INFRASTRUCTURE AT DEWAS FACILITIES

* NEW CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM BY JUNE 2019

* CAPEX TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF INTERNAL ACCRUALS AND DEBT