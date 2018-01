Jan 16 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Containers Inc :

* NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CONTAINERSHIP

* NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC - ‍IT HAS ACQUIRED NAVIOS FELICITAS, A 2010-BUILT, 4,360 TEU CONTAINERSHIP FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $11.45 MILLION​

* NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS - CO FINANCED DEAL WITH CASH ON ITS BALANCE SHEET AND $6.0 MILLION OF BANK DEBT UNDER ONE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES​