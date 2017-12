Dec 19 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.36

* REVENUES IN QUARTER INCREASED 26 PERCENT, TO $2.6 BILLION - SEC FILING‍​

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $9 BILLION AND $9.5 BILLION

* 2018 FISCAL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $675 MILLION AND $725 MILLION​‍​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $2.29 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $9.07 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - 2018 YEAR-END MANUFACTURING CASH IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION