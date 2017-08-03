FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Navistar International Corp says ‍will cease all engine production at its plant in Melrose Park, Ill by Q2, 2018​
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Navistar International Corp says ‍will cease all engine production at its plant in Melrose Park, Ill by Q2, 2018​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp

* Navistar International Corp - ‍will cease all engine production at its plant in Melrose Park, Ill., by Q2 of fiscal 2018​

* Navistar - cessation of engine manufacturing at Melrose Park expected to affect about 170 employees

* Navistar - cessation of engine manufacturing at Melrose Park expected to reduce Navistar’s operating costs by approximately $12 million annually​

* Navistar International Corp - ‍company will take an approximate $43 million charge as a result of cessation of engine manufacturing at Melrose Park​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.