Sept 19 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp

* Navistar International - ‍on Sept 18, Navistar Financial Corp entered amendment no. 1 to third amended & restated credit agreement, dated May 27, 2016​

* Navistar International Corp says ‍amendment extended revolving maturity date to September 18, 2021 - SEC filing​

* Navistar International Corp - ‍pursuant to amendment​ swingline facility was increased to $50 million Source text: (bit.ly/2f7SEIU) Further company coverage: