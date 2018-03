March 8 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp:

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.74

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP - QTRLY SALES AND REVENUES $1.91 BILLION VERSUS $1.66 BILLION

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP - GROSS USED TRUCK INVENTORY DECREASED TO $205 MILLION AT JANUARY 31, 2018 FROM $206 MILLION AT OCTOBER 31, 2017

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP Q1 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2oVl4uM) Further company coverage: