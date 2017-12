Dec 1 (Reuters) - NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LTD:

* 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 NAV PER SHARE $16.76 VERSUS $15.91 NAV PER SHRE AT 31 DEC 2016

* MANAGER SEES NEAR-TERM OPPORTUNITIES THAT MAY BE ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENTS FOR PORTFOLIO

* MANAGER CONSIDERS THAT CURRENT INVESTMENT PIPELINE REMAINS STRONG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)