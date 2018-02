Feb 13 (Reuters) - NBCC (India) Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 683.5 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 644.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPOINTED BALDEV KAUR SOKHEY AS CFO‍​

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 15.12 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 17.04 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS RECOMMENDED SPLITTING OF CO'S SHARES IN RATIO OF 1:2