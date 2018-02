Feb 23 (Reuters) - NBCC (India) Ltd:

* SIGNED MOU WITH INDIA GOVERNMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF HOUSING PROJECT FOR INDIAN ECONOMIC SERVICES OFFICERS AT DEEN DAYAL UPADHAYA MARG

* SAYS CO WILL WORK AS PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANT AT 7 PERCENT FEES FOR HOUSING PROJECT