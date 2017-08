June 16 (Reuters) - NBG PANGAEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CO :

* ACQUIRES FIVE COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH A TOTAL SURFACE AREA OF APPROXIMATELY 87 THOUSAND SQ. M. FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF EUR 71 MILLION

* ALL PROPERTIES WERE LEASED TO COMPANIES OF THE SKLAVENITIS GROUP FOR 25 YEARS

* THE PROPERTIES ARE LOCATED AT MARATHONOS (GERAKAS) AVENUE, ATHENS AVENUE (ATHENS), PETROU RALLI AVENUE (RENTIS), PATRA AND LIMASSOL, CYPRUS Source text: bit.ly/2sw2ZpI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)