BRIEF-NBT Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52
#Financials
October 23, 2017 / 8:28 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-NBT Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - NBT Bancorp Inc-

* NBT Bancorp Inc announces record net income of $22.9 million and record diluted earnings per share of $0.52; declares cash dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NBT Bancorp Inc - ‍net interest income was $71.9 million for Q3 of 2017, up $2.3 million, or 3.3%, from previous quarter​

* NBT Bancorp Inc - ‍board authorized new repurchase program for nbt to repurchase up to an additional 1 million shares of outstanding common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

