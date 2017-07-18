BRIEF-Ncc Group FY revenue 244.5 mln STG vs 209.1 mln STG year ago

July 18 (Reuters) - Ncc Group Plc

* Fy pretax loss -55.3 million STG versus 9.4 million STG profit year ago

* Fy revenue 244.5 million STG versus 209.1 million STG year ago

* Final dividend 3.15 pence per share

* Total dividend 4.65 pence per share

* Fy operating loss 53.4 million STG versus profit of 11.4 million STG

* Expectations for adjusted EBIT in 2018 are unchanged

* Fy group revenue up 17% to 244.5 million STG

* Fy adjusted ebitda 36.2 million STG versus 45.0 million STG

* In terms of trading for current financial year, board expects escrow to return to low single digit revenue growth

* Fy total escrow revenue 37.2 million STG, up 5 percent

* Board is recommending a final dividend of 3.15p per ordinary share