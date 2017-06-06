FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-NCI Building Systems says Q2 earnings per share $0.24

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Nci Building Systems Inc :

* NCI Building Systems says expected growth of 3-6 percent for low-rise new construction starts industry-wide in fiscal 2017

* NCI Building Systems reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.16 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 sales $420.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $409 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $480 million to $505 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.8 billion to $1.86 billion

* NCI Building Systems Inc - Expects fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $180 to $200 million for year

* NCI Building Systems Inc - ‍Total consolidated backlog increased to $552.3 million, up 3.2% in Q2

* NCI Building - On-going cost savings initiatives in manufacturing consolidation, ESG&A expected to generate $30-$40 million in cost savings by 2018-end

* NCI Building Systems Inc - ‍For Q3 of fiscal 2017, NCI expects revenues to be in range of $480 to $505 million​

* Nci building systems inc - For Q3 of fiscal 2017, NCI expects adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $48 - $58 million

* Q3 revenue view $492.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

