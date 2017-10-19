FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NCR Q3 earnings per share $0.77
#Regulatory News
October 19, 2017 / 8:32 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-NCR Q3 earnings per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - NCR Corp:

* NCR announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.93

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 revenue $1.66 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.69 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.83 to $0.93

* Sees q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.64 to $0.76

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $6.475 billion to $6.525 billion

* NCR Corp - expect foreign currency to be a favorable impact of $20 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

