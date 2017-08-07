FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- NCXX Group unit says business and capital alliance with iStudy
August 7, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF- NCXX Group unit says business and capital alliance with iStudy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7(Reuters) - NCXX Group Inc

* Says its consolidated subsidiary e frontier Inc signs a business and capital alliance with iStudy Co Ltd

* Says the two firms will cooperate on development of education content related new products and services, and joint marketing of new products

* Says e frontier will acquire 240,000 new shares (12 percent stake) of iStudy through private placement, for 259.2 million yen, with payment date on Aug. 23, and e frontier will increase stake in iStudy to 12 percent from 0 percent

* Says the company signs business alliance with iStudy, mainly regarding development of education content and IoT products

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bA19xB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

