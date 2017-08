Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* NEC Corp is in final talks to sell its battery electrode subsidiary to chinese investment group GSR - Nikkei‍​

* NEC Corp has apparently offered to sell NEC Energy devices for about 15 billion yen - Nikkei‍​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2wmpUCI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)