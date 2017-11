BRIEF-Nedap launches share buy-back through accelerated bookbuild‍​

Nov 21 (Reuters) - NEDAP:

* LAUNCHES SHARE BUY-BACK THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD‍​

* SEEKS TO REPURCHASE UP TO 5% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES TO COVER EMPLOYEE PARTICIPATION SCHEMES

* PRICE PAID PER SHARE WILL BE DETERMINED THROUGH REVERSE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD PROCESS

* FINAL PURCHASE PRICE WILL NOT EXCEED EUR 40.84 PER SHARE

* MINIMUM PRICE WILL BE EQUAL TO NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE

* REVERSE BOOKBUILD PROCESS TO COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY AND EXPECTED TO CLOSE LATER TONIGHT ‍​

