BRIEF-Nedbank Group Posts FY ‍Headline Earnings Of 11.8 Bln Rand, Up 2.8 Pct​

March 2 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd:

* FY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS OF R11,8BN, UP 2,8%​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR 2018 IS TO BE IN LINE WITH OUR MEDIUM-TO-LONG-TERM TARGET​

* FY ‍DHEPS INCREASED 2.4% TO 2,406 CENTS AND HEPS ROSE 2.2% TO 2,452 CENTS​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 675 CENTS WAS DECLARED, AN INCREASE OF 7.1%​

* ‍CET1 AND TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIOS OF 12.6% AND 13.4% AT DEC. 31​

* ‍FY NET INTEREST MARGIN EXPANSION OF 8 BPS TO 3.62%​

* FY ‍IMPAIRMENTS CHARGE ON LOANS AND ADVANCES DECREASED BY 27.5% TO R3,304M​

* FY NON-INTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.4% TO R24,063M​

* ‍FY DEPOSITS GREW 1.3% TO R771.6 BILLION​

* ‍FY LOANS AND ADVANCES INCREASED BY 0.5% TO R710.3 BILLION​

* ‍DURING YEAR REDUCED HEADCOUNT BY 859​

* ‍FULL YEAR 2018 NIM TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE 2017 LEVEL OF 3.62%​

* ‍FOR 2018, NIR TO GROW ABOVE MID-SINGLE DIGITS​

* ‍FULL YEAR 2018 CLR TO INCREASE INTO BOTTOM HALF OF OUR TARGET RANGE OF 60 TO 100 BPS​

* FOR 2018, ASSOCIATE INCOME TO BE POSITIVE (ETI ASSOCIATE INCOME REPORTED QUARTERLY IN ARREAR) AND EXPENSES TO INCREASE BY MID-SINGLE DIGITS​

* ‍FULL YEAR 2018 AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING BANKING ASSETS TO GROW IN LINE WITH NOMINAL GDP​

* ‍SET 2020 TARGETS OF ROE (EXCLUDING GOODWILL) OF GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO 18% AND COST TO INCOME OF LOWER THAN OR EQUAL TO 53%​