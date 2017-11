Nov 22 (Reuters) - NEDSENSE ENTERPRISES NV

* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH VALUE8 ABOUT ACQUISITION OF SEVERAL MKB INTERESTS‍​

* PROVISIONAL TAKEOVER PRICE IS SET AT EUR 15 MILLION

* AFTER DEAL, TO CHANGE NAME TO MKB NEDSENSE NV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)