Feb 16 (Reuters) - Needle Capital Corp:

* NEEDLE CAPITAL - ‍ ENTERED LOI WITH THE FLOWR CORP TO COMPLETE A TRANSACTION TO FORM RESULTING ISSUER TO CONTINUE BUSINESS OF FLOWR​

* NEEDLE CAPITAL - ‍ IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, ANTICIPATES 7.2 MILLION NEEDLE SHARES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED

* NEEDLE CAPITAL - ‍ CO‘S SHARES COULD BE ISSUED TO HOLDERS OF FLOWR SHARES ON BASIS OF ONE POST-CONSOLIDATION NEEDLE SHARE FOR EVERY 1 FLOWR SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: