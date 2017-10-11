FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neenah grows technical products platform with agreement to acquire Coldenhove
#Regulatory News
October 11, 2017 / 12:22 PM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Neenah grows technical products platform with agreement to acquire Coldenhove

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Neenah Paper Inc

* Neenah grows technical products platform with agreement to acquire Coldenhove

* Neenah Paper Inc - Deal for ‍approximately $45 million​

* Neenah Paper Inc - Deal ‍will be financed with available cash and short term borrowings​

* Neenah Paper - Deal will be immediately accretive, and will deliver mid-teen EBITDA margins in a growing market​

* Neenah Paper Inc - ‍Signed a definitive agreement to purchase all of outstanding equity of W.A. Sanders Coldenhove Holding B.V.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

