a day ago
BRIEF-Neff Corp announces receipt of superior proposal
August 14, 2017 / 11:41 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Neff Corp announces receipt of superior proposal

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Neff Corp

* Neff Corporation announces receipt of superior proposal

* Neff Corp - Board determined acquisition proposal received from strategic bidder to acquire Co for $25 per share in cash constitutes "superior proposal"

* Neff Corp - Has provided notice to H&E of Board's determination that fresh proposal constitutes a superior proposal

* Neff Corp - ‍Company's Board has not changed its recommendation in support of H&E merger​

* Neff Corp - Company's board has not changed its recommendation in support of H&E merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

