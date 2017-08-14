FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Neff Corp announces receipt of superior proposal
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Neff Corp announces receipt of superior proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Neff Corp

* Neff Corporation announces receipt of superior proposal

* Neff Corp - Board determined acquisition proposal received from strategic bidder to acquire Co for $25 per share in cash constitutes “superior proposal”

* Neff Corp - Has provided notice to H&E of Board’s determination that fresh proposal constitutes a superior proposal

* Neff Corp - ‍Company’s Board has not changed its recommendation in support of H&E merger​

* Neff Corp - Company’s board has not changed its recommendation in support of H&E merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.