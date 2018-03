March 9 (Reuters) - Neiman Marcus Group Llc:

* QTRLY COMPARABLE REVENUES INCREASED 6.7%

* NEIMAN MARCUS - RECORDED PROVISIONAL NON-CASH INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $384.1 MILLION IN Q2 DUE TO IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* QTRLY NET EARNINGS $372.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $117.1 MILLION LAST YEAR

* RECORDED NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $153.8 MILLION IN QUARTER TO STATE CERTAIN INTANGIBLE&OTHER ASSETS