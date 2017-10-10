FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neiman Marcus reports 0.5 pct fall in Q4 revenue to $1.12 bln
October 10, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Neiman Marcus reports 0.5 pct fall in Q4 revenue to $1.12 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Neiman Marcus Group LLC:

* Neiman Marcus Group LLC - ‍for Q4, co reported total revenues of $1.12 billion, a decrease in comparable revenues of 0.5% from Q4 of fiscal year 2016​

* Neiman Marcus Group LLC - including non-cash impairment charges​, net loss was $366.3 million for Q4 of FY 2017 versus net loss of $407.3 million in prior year

* Neiman Marcus - ‍recorded non-cash impairment charges of $357 million in Q4 of fiscal year 2017​

* Neiman Marcus Group LLC says in quarter, ‍experienced issues with respect to functionality and capabilities of certain portions of new NMG one system​

* Neiman marcus group llc - ‍as a result of the implementation issues with the NMG one system, company believes its revenues were adversely impacted​

* Neiman Marcus Group LLC -‍ estimates that NMG one system​ related issues led to unrealized revenues of about $55 to $65 million during fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

