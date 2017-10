BRIEF-Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals CEO Ebere Igboko Ekpunobi resigns

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS - CEO EBERE IGBOKO EKPUNOBI RESIGNS FROM BOARD, DUE TO MEDICAL CONDITION FROM SPORTING INJURY

* NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL - ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHRIS U MMEJE, FINANCE DIRECTOR OF CO SINCE 2008, AS ACTING MANAGING DIRECTOR/CEO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT‍​

* NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL - MMEJE WILL OVERSEE AFFAIRS OF COMPANY UNTIL THE EMERGENCE OF A SUBSTANTIVE MANAGING DIRECTOR