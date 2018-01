Jan 24 (Reuters) - Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* FOR THE YEAR ENDED SEPT 30, TURNOVER OF 1.53 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 2.00 BILLION NAIRA‍​

* FOR THE YEAR ENDED SEPT 30 2017, LOSS BEFORE TAX 404.9 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 95.4 MILLION NAIRA