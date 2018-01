Jan 25 (Reuters) - Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* FOR Q1 ENDED DEC 31, TURNOVER OF 394.3 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 137.4 MILLION NAIRA

* PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC.31 AT 13.5 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS A LOSS OF 248.4 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO