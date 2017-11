Nov 24 (Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics

* Nektar Therapeutics says estimates that it will incur about $3 million to $4 million of wind-down costs

* Nektar Therapeutics - costs related to concluding co’s activities related to Bayer’s phase 3 Amikacin Inhale clinical program under 2007 agreement

* Nektar Therapeutics - based on discussion with Bayer, Nektar does not expect Bayer to move forward any further with the Amikacin Inhale program