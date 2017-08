Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nelcast Ltd

* Says approved setting up of greenfield project for manufacture of iron castings in Andhra Pradesh

* Says commerical production of first phase expected by end sept 2018

* Says project investment is about 790 million rupees in its first phase

* Says overall capacity of plant would be 54000 mt per annum and will be implemented in two phases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: