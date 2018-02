Feb 27 (Reuters) - Wendys Co:

* NELSON PELTZ SAYS CUTS STAKE IN WENDYS CO TO 20.57 PERCENT AS OF FEB 26, 2018 FROM A STAKE OF 22.33 PERCENT AS OF JUNE 5, 2017 - SEC FILING Source text : (bit.ly/2EVUU5n) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)