Feb 21 (Reuters) - NeoGenomics Inc:

* NEOGENOMICS REPORTS REVENUE OF $67.8 MILLION ON 18.7% CLINICAL VOLUME GROWTH AND $10.5 MILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 12.1 PERCENT TO $67.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $260 MILLION TO $272 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍GAAP DILUTED EPS TO BE A LOSS OF $0.13 TO $0.08 PER SHARE​

* SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO BE $0.15 - $0.20 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: